Wigan sex offender admits failing to sign register

A convicted sex offender claimed he had forgotten to keep police informed of his whereabouts amid ongoing concerns over his son’s autism diagnosis.

Defence solicitor Peter Moran said Aiden Hughie Allen had signed on with Greater Manchester Police routinely since he was first convicted in 1993.

But Allen, 43, confessed that his notification requirements, imposed for an unspecified offence nearly 25 years ago, had not been “at the forefront of his mind” at the time, Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court was told.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said the defendant had been ordered to sign on indefinitely by the courts and had complied in September 2016.

But when it came to his 2017 appointment he failed to attend and he was asked to attend his local police station.

Allen accepted he had forgotten to sign on, claiming it was an “oversight” because he had just found out that his son had been diagnosed with autism.

The court heard that the defendant had previously been fined by magistrates in 2016 for a similar breach of his notification requirements.

Mr Moran said his client accepted he had been “negligent”, rather than simply attempting obligations.

Allen, formerly of Downall Green Road, Ashton, had also served a 56-month jail sentence previously after he was convicted of robbing a general store in Bank Street, Golborne, in January 2010.

The defendant, now of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, who pleaded guilty and was fined £120 with £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.