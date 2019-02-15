Wigan siblings fund-raise to battle brain tumours as dad fights on a decade after diagnosis

A decade on from their dad’s brain tumour diagnosis, a Wigan brother and sister hosted a fund-raising day in aid of the charity fighting to eradicate such devastating conditions.

Aleze and Saul Patterson, aged 10 and 13, are one step further on their mission to help scientists find a cure for brain tumours.

Last Saturday the selfless siblings from Ashton raised £345 at an event at Sam’s Dry Bar Eatery. The proceeds were split between Brain Tumour Research and SAMS Armed Forces Hub.

In the lead-up to the big day, the pair plastered posters around town and in their front window, handed out invites, advertised on Facebook and received raffle prizes from the likes of Everton Football Club, rugby star Phil Vickery’s Raging Bull Clothing, and East Lancashire Railway. A tombola, face-painting and food and drink also kept people entertained on the day.

The pair were motivated by their dad Chris who was diagnosed in January 2009 after suffering a seizure at work.

There was a high risk of paralysis if Chris opted for surgery so he decided to “watch and wait” and, with his wife Gemma, they focused on a happy family life with Aleze and Saul. A decade on, however, Chris has regular seizures and recent scans have found two more brain tumours.

Less than 20 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers.

Wife Gemma, who cares for Chris full-time, said: “Aleze and Saul are so caring and they amaze me with their determination to fund-raise. They organised a fantastic day and Chris and I are extremely proud of them.

“No child should have to grow up worrying about their parents’ health and I hope by the time they’re adults, we will be much closer to a cure for this horrible disease.”

Andrea Pankiw, community fund-raising manager for Brain Tumour Research in the North West, said: “Aleze and Saul are such thoughtful kids and we’re delighted that they have chosen to support Brain Tumour Research.

“They are an inspiration to us all and prove that anyone and everyone can do something to support research into this awful disease.

“We’re extremely pleased to hear that Chris has defied the odds and lived beyond five years and we wish him all the best.”