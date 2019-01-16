Wigan singer concedes to Paul Simon comparison for new show

A singer-songwriter who has spent his career being likened to a musical legend is embracing the comparison for his new show.

Gary Edward Jones decided it was time to listen to the music of Paul Simon, whose most famous solo hit ‘You can call me Al’ featured comedian Chevy Chase in the video.

His experience of discovering the songs proved to be the inspiration for his new show Something About Simon.

Gary, who was born in Whelley and moved to Liverpool when he was two, said: “I have been compared to Paul Simon for about 15 years and it has been quite frustrating to say the least.

“I’m a singer-songwriter and have tried to make it in my own way and had a pretty successful album. My first album did quite well, but I could still go round anywhere and be compared to Paul Simon.

“For a time I even grew a beard to get away from the comparison but that didn’t work because I sound like him apparently.”

While his father listened to Paul Simon’s music, Gary had other musical influences.

But two years ago, after a discussion with his wife about the comparison, Gary decided to incorporate it into a show.

Inspired by a 1974 interview with Paul Simon, he put together a solo show where he performs his songs along with stories about the American singer’s life and career, as well as his own.

Gary, 48, who now lives in Wales, said: “The show is my journey of discovery about Paul’s music, my discovery of him. I really started to delve into him and he’s a phenomenal songwriter, but I put a barrier up because I wanted to make it with my own songs and get my own name out there.”

A two-night pilot run at the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool proved to be successful and Gary now plans to take the show further afield.

He said: “After the two pilot shows, you are on such a high and want to go on tour. I always thought it would be a success, but didn’t realise the reaction would be the same.

“I didn’t know if audience members thought they were coming to a play or a tribute show, which it’s not.”

Tickets are on sale for a show at Bolton’s Albert Halls on Saturday April 27 and Gary is hoping to take it on tour in the autumn.

He said: “I am aiming high. I’m aiming to take this across to the States at some point and definitely across Europe.”

He has been contacted by someone from Belgium who will attend his show in Bolton after seeing snippets online.

Gary says people continue to approach him “at every gig” to say he reminds them of Paul Simon. And after finally listening to his music properly, the father-of-three admits he can see the comparisons.

“To be compared to someone like that is an incredible honour,” he said.

For tickets to his Bolton show, go to www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk or call 0843 2080500.