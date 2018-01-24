Wigan skip hire firm goes bust after taxman move

A major skip hire firm in Wigan - hit by heavy regulatory fines just over a year ago - has gone under.



Cashflow problems have been blamed by liquidators for the failure of Ainscough Skip Hire, based on the Miry Lane industrial estate.

Ainscough Skip Hire on Miry Lane

Large amounts of waste, both household and topsoil, can be seen towering over fencing at the Faraday Close site, and several of their wagons have been left parked up outside the premises, while the insolvency is resolved.

The Environment Agency prosecuted the company over the state of its yard and magistrates left them with a £42,000 fine and costs order in December 2016.

But Ainscough bosses attempted to bounce back by establishing a sorting line for its recycling arm.

However this still left the outfit with money worries - and prompted the taxman to seek a winding-up petition.

Manchester-based liquidators UHY Hacker Young have been appointed to handle the firm’s demise, with Nicholas Hancock appointed as administrator.

In a statement, Mr Hancock said: “The company was relatively successful however (it) was found guilty and fined by the Environment Agency for breaches.

“The company agreed staged payments.

“However it expanded its business by buying a sorting line for recycling purposes. This caused cashflow problems although it was still profitable.

“The cashflow issue became more of a problem but the company agreed staged payments with virtually all creditors other than Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), who eventually issued a winding-up petition, at which point UHY Hacker Young was approached and asked to place the company into a creditors voluntary liquidation.”

The administrators were unable to confirm how many jobs will be affected by the closedown.

And the proposal to wind up the company was passed at a meeting overseen by company chairman Graham Ainscough earlier this month.

In their final statement affairs, it emerged that the company owed HMRC £112,425, the Environment Agency £45,000 and trade creditors £44,935.

Environmental regulators said that they first began investigating the condition of Ainscough’s yard in October 2014, carrying out a spot inspection.

The main concerns expressed by the government agency revolved around waste being stacked outside permitted storage areas.

But the company was also prosecuted for allowing its skip wagons to pollute roads around the borough and for encroaching onto the public highway when waste spilled over, as part of a year-long surveillance operation by their investigators.

The company was also fined £12,000 for similar offences in 2010.