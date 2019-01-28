Wigan store targeted by robbers armed with sledgehammer

Masked men wielding sledgehammers smashed their way into a shop before making off with a haul of cash and tobacco.

Staff were left terrified after the incident at the Co-Op Food store in Haigh Road, Aspull, shortly before 9.55pm on Saturday, January 26.

Two men forced their way into the store, by using a sledgehammer to smash their way through a glass panel door. They took large quantities of tobacco and cash before fleeing the scene.

A police investigation has been launched, but no arrests have yet been made.

It is not the first time the store has been targeted by robbers.

In 2016, four armed robbers stole a quantity of cash after threatening staff at a shop with a large knife. One of the offenders even threatened staff working on the till with the blade, and demanded he be taken to the safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 2267 of 26/1/19. Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.