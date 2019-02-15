Wigan student's upcycling project bid

A student has completed a community upcycling project in the hope of winning national honours.

Wigan and Leigh College joinery trainee Ian Hide won his regional heat in the Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year competition and decided to build on his own expertise to create a bridge for Golborne High School where he was once a pupil.

The 29-year-old, who was chosen to represent the college, was set the challenge of designing something that would use reclaimed timber and would benefit the community.

Hearing that the wetlands behind his former school needed a bridge to cut across the water, Ian decided this was the perfect way he could showcase his talents and give back to the community.

He said: “I felt a responsibility for the community to come back to my old school.

“All my siblings came here too and it’s been nice to see some of my old teachers.”

Ian currently serves in the Army Reserves as a Corporal in the Royal Engineers and his work has meant he has lots of experience building bridges.

He recently toured the South Sudan in 2018 on a construction mission where he helped to build and upgrade accommodation for representatives of the United Nations which would benefit the welfare of the locals and also installed drainage insulation.

The Physical Training and Battlefield Casualty Drill Instructor decided that he needed a recognised qualification in order to become a self-employed tradesman.

He enrolled at the college where he attends once a week and works with Wigan based joinery and building company, Mint Northwest Ltd four days a week (who supplied the reclaimed timber).

The apprentice, who is based at the Pagefield Centre of Excellence in Engineering and Construction won his regional heat after creating a detailed wooden coffee table after being set a brief that met detailed specifications.

Golborne head Alison Gormally said: “Thanks to Ian’s hard work we will now have access to areas of the Wetland that were previously inaccessible and will give our pupils an amazing opportunity to witness and document the wildlife and growth of this amazing outdoor learning environment.

“It is wonderful to see former pupils giving their skills and time to progress our school and community.”

Katie Thorpe, chair of the Golborne and Lowton Cooperative Learning Partnership (GoaLCo) Wetland Committee who also teaches at the school, was proud that one of her former pupils had opted to help this particular community project.

“It was wonderful that Ian chose to work on our community project.

“GoaLCo is a co-operative and Ian’s contribution to The Wetland project is a prime example of the co-operative values we believe in.”

Ian will find out if he has won the title, a tool bundle worth £500 and a year’s supply of Gorilla Glue products later this week.