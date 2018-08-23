Wigan students receive GCSE results

Thousands of Wigan teenagers were receiving their GCSE results this morning.

Headteachers have raised concerns that the new grading system sends a “demoralising message” to students who are likely to score lower results in their exams.

However, St John Fisher Catholic High School’s head teacher Alison Rigby praised some strong individual GCSE results.

Mrs Rigby took over at St John Fisher in the last school year and was especially pleased with the results in languages and humanities.

“We are pleased with the improvement in our overall attainment this year,” said Mrs Rigby.

“The number of pupils receiving a strong pass (Grade 5 and above) in languages and humanities has increased, reflecting the strength of these subjects in our school.

“Further we have improved our results in both strong (Grade 5 and above) and standard (Grade 4 and above) passes in English which demonstrates our continued focus on improving literacy levels for all our pupils.

“There are some exceptional individual performances.

“In light of the volatility of this year’s GCSEs, with new grade boundaries and a significant increase in the content, we are pleased our pupils made the progress they did and achieved the appropriate results.”

