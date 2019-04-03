Wigan students to hold fund-raiser after teacher was airlifted to hospital

Students at a Wigan high school are set to raise hundreds of pounds for North West Air Ambulance after a teacher fell gravely ill this week.



Joe Nolan, a popular chemistry teacher at The Deanery High School, was airlifted to hospital on Monday morning after he collapsed in front of his class while taking registration.

At around 8.50am, paramedics rushed to the school to reports that Mr Nolan had fallen ill.

Shortly after, he was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital, where he remains in a "stable" condition.

The school was closed on Monday after the incident left many staff and students in shock.

Hundreds of pupils and parents have flooded the school with messages of support for Mr Nolan and his family.

As a thank you to the North West Air Ambulance team, who were instrumental in saving the teacher's life, the entire school will take part in a charity non-uniform day on Friday.

Staff at the school announced the fund-raiser, which is planned for the last day of term before the Easter holidays.

A statement released by The Deanery High School said: "This Friday we will be holding a non uniform day and asking for voluntary contributions for the Air Ambulance Service.

"The service relies on donations to keep it operational.

"This suggestion has come directly from pupils being able to help Mr Nolan."

Anyone wishing to contribute can visit http://nwaa.net/donate