Wigan teen births spiked in spring last year

While teen pregnancies continue to fall annually in the borough, recent figures show a huge spike in conceptions among youngsters in spring last year.

Government figures have revealed that 28.4 in every 1,000 teens aged 15 to 17 conceived between April and June last year, a rate which rose significantly from 18.7 in the previous three-month-period.

The data, published by the Office for National Statistics, also puts the borough well above the national average for teen pregnancies when the latest figures were collected.

In England between April and June 2017, the rate of conception for 15 to 17-year-olds stood at 18.5 per 1,000 girls in this age bracket.

However, Wigan Council has assured that these figures are just a snapshot of the whole picture, and that figures are continuing to fall annually in line with the national rate of teen pregnancies.

Professor Kate Ardern, director for public health at Wigan Council, said: “Teenage pregnancies in the borough were once among the highest in England and it’s encouraging to see the numbers steadily decline over the years. The annual rate per 1,000 women has gone from 30 in 2015 to 23 which continues our downward trend.

“We have recently transformed our sexual health services and have excellent provision in place to support young people. The service, ran by Spectrum Community Health CIC, is more accessible and community-led meaning young people can get support when it is convenient for them.”

The statistics for 2016 show a similar trend in rates, withdifferences between each quarter going from 25.8 per 1,000 between July and September, back down to 19.8 in the last three months of the calendar year.

Greater Manchester boroughs rolling annual rate also show a vast difference between different authorities,.

In 2017, Salford had the highest rate of teen pregnancies with 33.2 in every 1,000 teen girls becoming pregnant in the 12 month period.

Trafford, however, had the lowest rate in the region with only 11.5 per cent of the same age group becoming pregnant in the same year.

Susan Hansford, Head of Spectrum Sexual Health Services for Wigan and Leigh, said: “Our clinics across the Wigan and Leigh district support anyone with sexual health concerns. Our service offers a range of contraception, including long acting reversible methods to reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancy.”

