Wigan to host Roy Chubby Brown for charity comedy night

A popular but controversial comedian is coming to Wigan for a charity night helping a borough man raise money for a mental illness charity.

Kieran Jones, from Bamfurlong, has convinced Roy Chubby Brown to come to the town for a fund-raising night in aid of Mind later this year.

Kieran has struggled with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for several years and is battling to improve his own mental health, including taking on a Tough Mudder after using fitness and running to boost his wellbeing.

And he has attracted a high-profile supporter in funnyman Roy, who has used the microphone to raise a huge amount of cash for good causes over the years.

Kieran said: “I emailed Roy with my story and when he saw it, about how I couldn’t get help from the NHS but wanted to help others and was getting myself better, he said he would do a gig.

“I’m over the moon. The response on social media has already been unreal. There’s real progress being made now with the charity fund-raising.

“Roy and his team have been really supportive. My brother actually met Roy in Blackpool a few years ago and he was totally different off stage. He’s done a lot for charity and I think that’s why they’ve related to me a bit better.”

Roy has already spoken on social media of how much he is looking forward to working with Kieran and raising awareness of mental health.

And his manager Tony Jo said: “Roy Chubby Brown gives a lot of money to charity and has done for many years.

“He really admires the way Kieran is fighting back from the depths of his situation and while recovering is trying to raise money and help others.

“He’s a big Roy Chubby Brown fan so we’re going to do a charity event for him. Roy also has a personal connection to mental health causes, so we’re going to get behind this.

“Roy loves Wigan and Wigan loves him. He’s a man of the people and there are a lot of people in Wigan.”

Arrangements for the visit of Roy, whose blue and defiantly un-PC material has seen him banned from a number of venues, are still being confirmed.

Kieran became determined to turn his life around after saying he “hit rock bottom” a few months ago and has begun training and dieting to try to improve his outlook.

For more information about the fund-raising visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/teamMIND