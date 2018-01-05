Wigan tot's delight as officers make a dream come true

A four-year-old girl with a rare condition can now travel in style - thanks to help from the police.



Daisy Berry, from Wigan, is one of only 300 people diagnosed with Pallister Killian Syndrome, a rare chromosome disorder.

She has been into theatre more than 20 times and always takes one of her favourite toys to her many medical appointments - a small police car.

Her parents bought her an electric toy ride-on car as a Christmas present and asked officers at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) for help to make it extra special.

They had bespoke branding created to fit Daisy’s car, complete with reflective stickers, flashing blue lights and a version of the force’s logo made just for her.

Her father Steven said: “We are really pleased that GMP were able to help with this surprise for Daisy, you can see how much she loves it.

“She has been through so much and at the moment we are busy preparing for school in September which is a challenge as she’s non-verbal and can’t eat anything with any consistency or texture, she is still bottle-fed.

“She’s a tough little girl and does so well and I am delighted we were able to give her this gift that she loves.

“In fact she loves it so much that she even pulled over another little girl in her electric toy car on Christmas morning in the street.”