Wigan tot's murder probe: Family pays tribute to "ray of sunshine" Hollie Ashurst

The mum of a 14-month-old baby girl who died in Shevington says she 'was my dream come true'.



At around 2pm on Thursday 28 February 2019 police were called by medical staff who informed officers a baby girl was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff the baby, who has since been formally identified as Hollie Ashurst, who passed away on Friday March 1.

Paying tribute to Hollie, her mother said: “Hollie was my dream come true. She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone’s ray of sunshine. Hollie brightened everyone’s day and was an inspiration and never unhappy. Fly high my princess with your other loved ones and sweet dreams my baby girl, I will always love you."

Her Aunts, Grandad and Uncle said: “She was always smiling. She has been through operations with her clef, but she never let anything bother her.

“Hollie was the happiest baby. She struggled through her operations, and she was such a brave girl. She had just started to crawl and was such a clever girl and she never got upset. She loved watching cartoons.

“She was alert and always happy and loved watching Mr Tumble and In the night Garden.”

Detectives are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 32-year-old remains in custody today as police investigate what happened to the tot.

Officers have returned to a property on Fleming Court in Shevington, where they conducted searches and forensic work over the weekend.



