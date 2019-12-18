Wigan town centre £4m market boost

A multi-million pound budget has been earmarked for Wigan town centre’s market hall in the hope of reinvigorating the struggling venue.





Wigan Council has pledged to plough £4m of investment into the shopping space as part of its wider plans to regenerate the town centre.

However, fundamental questions about the market’s future will remain unanswered for the time being as it will depend on the views of the development partner the council finds for The Galleries Shopping Centre.

That is because one of the key proposals under consideration is relocating the market out of its current location to somewhere nearer to the town centre which is also more accessible.

In the mean time the local authority is promising to splash some cash on the existing building in the hope of making it a more attractive destination for Wigan’s shoppers.

However, market traders who were hoping for a reduction in the fees they have to pay, a subject which was at the centre of a lengthy row between the town hall and the market’s supporters, look set to be disappointed as a rent review has concluded rates should stay at their current levels.

Wigan Council leader, Coun David Molyneux, said: “Wigan Market is a key part of the town and its history.

“In line with our commitment to working openly with traders we want to improve the market offer so it can thrive in the future.

“A range of options are available for a new market as part of The Galleries redevelopment project and this £4m is a significant investment.”

However, major questions about the future of the hall remain in doubt and will be so for some time as it is dependent on the ideas of whoever comes in to guide the ambitious transformation of The Galleries into a retail, residential and leisure hub.

A preferred partner is expected to be identified next year with the development agreements finalised in 2021.

The council says it had recognised that this will seem a long time for traders and shoppers and so a number of short-term measures to spruce up the current facilities will be done.

These including painting vacant units, adding extra seating, high-level cleaning, providing additional signs, hosting themed markets and installing WiFi in the building.

However, traders will have to pay the same amount they currently do going forward.

The local authority says stallholders got a 24 per cent reduction in 2017-18 and there has also been a number of rent-free periods in recent years to help maintain numbers.

Existing traders can get a 50 per cent rate reduction if they take on an additional stall.

And as an incentive for new traders anyone coming into the market gets free rent for their 12th month of trading.

The cost of doing business in the market has been a fraught issue in recent times with complaints about rent levels among the market’s backers and a long row involving traders paying VAT.

The latter at one point last year led to a protest outside the town hall.

However, the council says it has little choice as currently the market requires town hall largesse to break even.

Becca Heron, director of economy and skills at Wigan Council, said: “We are committed to supporting our local economy and helping our market to develop, which is demonstrated by our previous and current incentives and discounts. Like many others across the country, the market has faced challenges over recent years because of pressures in the retail sector.

“Currently, Wigan Market costs the council money to run and maintain so it is not financially viable to offer further rental discounts to stall holders. In comparison to other markets in the region, we offer one of the cheapest rates.”

Throughout November, as part of a general Wigan town centre regeneration survey, residents and visitors were invited to give their views on the town centre proposals.

Traders have also been asked to join a new body which will engage in dialogue with the town hall about the market’s future.

Ms Heron added: “It’s really important to us that the public engage with us on our plans for the Galleries and the market so we can ensure we deliver an offer that they can be proud of.

“It’s also imperative that we work with traders on this too, which is why a trader liaison group has been established to ensure market representatives can give us their views on what would make a good market and help us to shape our plans as they develop.”