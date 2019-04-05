Wigan town centre's latest Comic Con hopes to draw crowds

Wigan town centre’s Marvel-lous Comic Con is back later this month for the second time in seven months.



The council has reunited with NWCC Events to organise another spectacular taking over the first floor of The Galleries shopping centre on Saturday April 13 between 9am and 3pm.

Last September Marvel fans were treated to a Spencer Wilding meet and greet and experienced appearances from Ironman’s Hulkbuster and Transformers’ Bumblebee. The day saw an increase in footfall of 6,000 meaning it was one of The Galleries’ busiest days of the year.

This year, as well as retro and virtual reality gaming, Transformer cars and Jedi academy, visitors will get to meet Ross Mullen, who was a White Walker in Game of Thrones and Willie Coppen, who played the Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Willie will bring along his replica Ewok suit so fans can get photographs of him both in and out of character.

There will also be a display from the Alien films and Star Wars costuming group 5th Legion is attending.

The event is one of several organised for the town centre including the recent Run Wigan Festival and continental markets and the forthcoming Food Fest on the Square.

Council director of economy and skills Becca Heron said: “Comic Con is an internationally celebrated convention and people travel far and wide to experience these Marvel events.

“Guardians of the Galleries was a roaring success in Wigan last year so it is fantastic that we are able to work with Nwcc Events again to organise another day for visitors and local people to enjoy that is both affordable and accessible. To have another two actors confirmed for the second event is also very exciting and we are sure that Willie Coppen and Ross Mullen will be intriguing draws for many people.

“Arranging this vibrant and creative event demonstrates our commitment to supporting the local economy, increasing footfall in the town centre and rejuvenating The Galleries shopping centre.”

The free event will also see a range of stalls and stands selling TV, film, comic and gaming related products, collectables and artwork.

Paul Prescott from NWCC Events and owner of Funky Figures collectables in Makinson Arcade said: “I’m really proud to work with the council and The Galleries to put this event on in my home town.

“I love Wigan and I want nothing more than to see it thrive.”

Galleries manager Simon Tucker said: “We know people enjoy coming to the town centre for social reasons and this fact combined with the success of last year’s Comic Con, suggests this second event will be very popular, showing The Galleries in a vibrant and welcoming light.”

