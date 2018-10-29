Wigan vet surgery bake off a triumph

A Wigan veterinary surgery took its fund-raising mission to the next level by donating money from its surgeries to a leading cancer charity.

Anrich Vets, in Caroline Street, held a coffee and cake morning for Macmillan which would put Paul Hollywood to shame.

Staff from both the veterinary and the dog grooming departments were eager to take part in “The Great Anrich Bake-Off” and raffle in aid of the charity as it is a cause that is close to home for employees and clients.

Employees were invited to pick up their aprons, bake cakes and donate prizes for an event hosted last week and the results were impressive.

Clients, colleagues friends and family were invited for cake, coffee and to raise money for the charity.

Causing competitive rivalry between the team, staff-baked cakes where judged by the surgery’s own Hollywood: veterinary surgeon Chavdar Chernev and to make the voting equal, one of the regular clients also judged.

The day was declared a great success and in total it raised £350, which exceeded expectations considerably.

And despite a fantastic effort to raise cash, boss Richard and James Weston felt the team could easily raise much more for the cause.

They decided to donate all the funds taken from evening consults that brought the total to a whopping £1,444.

“This is a fantastic contribution that nobody expected,” said James.

“As well as raising so much money for Macmillan, the event was a great opportunity for client and staff to spend some time together and put emphasis on how well the tam work together as well as building strong relationships with our clients.

“The event was that much of a success that we are already planning the next one!”