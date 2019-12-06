Wigan vets surgery going green in new eco building

A Wigan veterinary surgery is going green after moving into what must be one of the most environmentally-friendly buildings in the borough.

Bryn and Golborne Veterinary Centres have transformed the site of the old Oddfellows Arms on Downall Green Road into a cutting-edge eco building constructed to passive house standards.

The ambitious project was the brainchild of Chris Copeman, who owns the practice but is also a passive house consultant and lives in an eco home himself.

Buildings made to passive house (or Passivhaus as it is known in Europe) standards require ultra-low levels of energy for heating or cooling the space, which reduces their ecological footprint.

Having already ensured his house in Kingsley, near the Cheshire town of Frodsham, conforms to passive house regulations Chris then set about similarly transforming his place of work.

He originally considered renovating the old pub into the new Bryn Veterinary Centre before conceding there was simply too much work to do and razing the old building and constructing the new workplace from scratch.

The veterinary surgery’s staff are now settling into their new super-green surroundings and Chris says the building’s existence has put Wigan on the map in terms of environmentally-harmonious architecture.

The green efforts are also set to pay off for the company as Chris reckons it should be possible to eliminate energy bills completely.

He said: “I want it to be an example of how we should be building in this country.

“We absolutely should be making buildings like this rather than the efforts we generally see. We’ve got a massive problem in the world with climate change and this is one of the solutions.

“It makes for a really nice building to work in. It’s a healthy environment for patients and clients. People are much less likely to get colds or other illnesses because the ventilation stops high or low humidity.”

With its striking wooden front that rather resembles an Alpine chalet the new surgery, which opened earlier this month, makes a strong visual impression.

But the most unusual and innovative eco features are a bit harder to spot with the naked eye.

The passive house surgery was built without concrete foundations, with hardcore used instead.

And remembering the old environmental maxim about the importance of reusing and recycling, Chris got most of this from the rubble of the demolished pub.

Internal features that were in the watering hole, such as the former bar, have also been retained and incorporated into the new building.

Those aren’t the only examples of recycling either, with old newspapers being stuffed into the walls of the timber-framed building to help with insulation.

As passive house regulations say the airtightness of a building is extremely important attention has been paid to this, meaning the surgery performs 30 times better than building regulations require.

The vets’ practice has a heat recovery ventilation system which extracts warmth from the air going out of the building and uses it to heat up that coming in, preventing energy being wasted.

There is also no gas supply, with the surgery using an air source heat pump instead and also having solar panels.

The upshot, Chris hopes, is that energy bills will be zero, with the building producing as much energy as it uses over the course of the year.

There is also an eye-popping reduction in consumption compared to buildings constructed in a more standard way,

Chris said: “We’ve worked out the building should use about 3,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy. Most buildings of this size would probably use around 20,000 kWh. With the solar panels and the heat pump we think it should be net zero.”

The practice was also put together in an unconventional way, with the building being created off site and then brought to Bryn to be put together using a crane.

Chris said he also thought about the environmental impact of where the materials came from, with the timber coming from a social enterprise in Scotland.

A number of eco-friendly features have already been added to the Golborne surgery the firm also runs.