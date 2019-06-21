Wigan Warriors fans urged to wear yellow for charity at match against Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors fans are being encouraged to support research into cystic fibrosis by swapping cherry and white for yellow when they take to the stands this evening.

Fans of Warriors and Huddersfield Giants are being urged to support the Cystic Fibrosis Trust by wearing any item of yellow clothing to their clash at the John Smith’s Stadium this evening.

The Wear Yellow Day campaign aims to celebrate the charity’s work and stand in solidarity with sufferers of the illness, which affects more than 10,400 people in the UK, and the Giants are supporting efforts to persuade both sets of fans to don yellow for one night only.

The colour is chosen specifically to symbolise a brighter future for those with the progressive inherited lung disease.

The trust said on its website: “Whatever your feelings about this sometimes hated hue, you know that joining us for Wear Yellow Day on Friday 21 June, and putting on your own fund-raising event is one of the most important things you can do to help us in the fight against cystic fibrosis.”

Giants players will also wear yellow armbands in support of the cause and the Giants will be led out onto the pitch by Charlie Lee, a one-year-old who suffers from the genetic disease.

Recently, Charlie’s dad ran his first ever half marathon and raised £1,200 for Cystic Fibrosis UK.

Fans are also being encouraged to take a selfie in their yellow garments and share it with the trust’s social media channels using the #CFyelfie hashtag, then texting YELLOW to 70500 to donate £5 to the charity.

The colourful themed day takes place as part of Cystic Fibrosis Week, the trust’s national seven day campaign dedicated to raising awareness of the condition and fighting to secure a brighter future for people with cystic fibrosis.

The gene affected by cystic fibrosis controls the movement of salt and water in and out of cells.

People with cystic fibrosis experience a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs, causing a wide range of challenging symptoms affecting the entire body. Last year, half of all those who died having suffered from cystic fibrosis were under the age of 31.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is working towards a brighter future for everyone with the condition by funding cutting-edge research, driving up standards of care and supporting people with the condition and their loved ones every step of the way.

More information about the Wear Yellow Day campaign and about the effects of the condition can be found at cysticfibrosis.org.uk