Wigan Warriors hand out chocolate delights at Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston

A Wigan rugby team has helped cheer cancer patients in Preston.

Mick Brakewell, of Bamber Bridge, and his daughter Helen Duchamp, who lives in Grenoble, France, arranged for players from Wigan Warriors rugby league club to visit patients at Rosemere Cancer Centre, in Preston, to hand out gifts.

The treats included chocolates donated by Preston chocolatiers Beech’s, and pastry treats and cupcakes supplied by Glover’s Bakery, of Bamber Bridge, Preston’s Greenhalgh’s, and Finch Bakery, of Great Harwood.

There were also goodies gifted by Morrisons, of Leyland and Bamber Bridge, Sainsbury’s Preston and Booths and Boots stores in Preston and Chorley, while the entrance to Ribblesdale Ward at the centre was decorated with a cheery helium balloon arrangement donated by Lisa’s Den of Cards, Rishton.

Mick and Helen put on the party in memory of beloved wife and mum Jill Brakewell, who was nursed on the ward as she battled leukaemia.

Jill died in November 2015, aged just 64.

Helen said: “When you enter the Ribblesdale Ward as a patient or patient’s family member or friend, you join together with its staff to become part of a family.”

This is not Helen and Mick’s first gesture.

Last spring they arranged for the ward to receive chocolate Easter treats.

Mick, Helen and her brothers Roger and David also raised more than £6,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation through a music and laughter night in tribute to Jill at Bamber Bridge Catholic Club, of which Mick is a past president.

Her uncle John Wright, Jill’s brother, then raised more than £1,500 through a charity cycle, while other family members took on fund-raising challenges.

