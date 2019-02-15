Wigan Warriors launch new matchday bus services to get fans to the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors has announced it will provide new bus routes for supporters to make their way to the DW Stadium on matchdays.

This new travel service, supplied by Tyrers of Adlington, will start on Sunday as the Wigan Warriors host Sydney Roosters for the World Club Challenge.

The Tyrer double decker buses will be available for Wigan fans in all 2019 home games and will be branded in Cherry and White to make it easier for supporters to recognise and access the service and distinguish them from general service transport.

Prices for travel are as follows:

£3 for an Adults Single ticket

£4 for an Adults Return ticket

£2 for an U16 Single ticket

£3 for an U16 Return ticket

Fans can get on the buses at any normal bus stop.

Wigan Warriors Marketing Director, Martin McLoughlin, said: “We want to enhance our fans’ matchday experience by providing buses to and from the DW Stadium. This new launch will allow more Wigan Warriors supporters to attend games at a fair travel price.”

The four routes being introduced are:

Service Number 1 - Westhoughton, Hindley Green, Hindley and Ince

Chequerbent Roundabout via Manchester Road, Bolton Road, Mill Street, Cricketers Way, Leigh Road, Washacre, Townsfield Road, Birch Ave, Southfield Drive, Wigan Road, Wearish Lane, Hindley Road, Swan Lane, Atherton Road, Wigan Road, Manchester Road, Darlington Street East, Darlington Street, Chapel Lane, Caroline Street, Pottery Road, Southgate, Robin Park Road, Stadium Way

Service Number 2 - Chorley, Coppull, Standish, Shevington

Shepherds Way Via George Street, Pall Mall, Moor Road, Coppull Road, Butterworth Brow, Dob Brow, Chorley Lane, Preston Road, School Lane, Almond Brook Road, Shevington Lane, Crow Orchard Road, Back Lane, Miles Lane, Gathurst Road, Church Lane, Wigan Road, Wigan Lower Road, Woodhouse Drive, Scot Lane, Stadium Way

Service Number 3 - Atherton, Leigh, Lowton, Golborne, Ashton

Leigh Road Via Wigan Road, Mealhouse Lane, Church Street, Market Street, Leigh Road, Market Place, King Street, St Helens Road, Newton Road, Church Lane, Golborne Road, Ashton Road, Golborne Road, Bolton Road, Gerard Street, Bryn Street, Wigan Road, Warrington Road, Robin Park Road, Stadium Way

Service Number 4 - Pemberton, Winstanley, Orrell, Kitt Green

Billinge Road via Pemberton Road, Winstanley Road, Church Street, Moor Road, Orrell Road, Fleet Street, City Road, Montrose Ave, Stadium Way

See times for each route here