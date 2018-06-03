Wigan Warriors stars fined £15k and one suspended after viral video of abuse towards bar staff

Two Wigan rugby players have been fined a total of £15k and one has been suspended after a video went viral of them being abusive to bar staff.

In the video, which has circulated on social media this weekend, rugby player brothers Sam and Joel Tomkins were seen in the midst of a confrontation with staff at Standish bar, Fifteens.

Joel, 31, can be seen pushing past a bartender to get behind the counter despite being asked to leave by staff who asked "who do you think you are?" after multiple attempts at ousting the players.

Sam, 29-year-old fullback, can also be seen in the video initially refusing to leave the bar. Joel can also be heard saying: "What are you doing with your life? You're a disgusting creature." The video was taken around five weeks ago.

Related links: Video emerges of Wigan Warriors stars in abusive bar altercation





Wigan Warriors have today released a statement confirming that Joel Tomkins has been stepped down immediately from team selection for four weeks.

During this period further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident will take place, as will discussions regarding Joel’s long-term future at the club. He has been fined £10,000,

Sam Tomkins has been fined £5,000.

Kris Radlinski, executive director, said: “I was pretty disgusted at the video that I saw on Saturday evening. Our players know and fully understand the role that they have to play within the community and to see two of our high profile, senior players behave in such a way, disappointed me greatly.

“They aren’t just role models for the young kids in the town, they’re role models for the younger players in the squad. It is impossible to put a strong culture in place if players you trust to drive those standards act in such a way.

“All players are allowed periods of downtime but know that they must act responsibly and in a manner fitting of a professional sportsman.

“Having spoken to both Joel and Sam this morning they both expressed shame and regret about their behaviour and the effects it has had on all of the individuals concerned. Both of them are fully aware that they have disrespected the Club and the town - and let themselves and their families down.”

The club will be making no further comment upon this matter until the full investigation has been completed.