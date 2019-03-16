Wigan Warriors stars open new Ninja Warrior park

Rugby league stars got to unleash their inner ninja as they became the first people to tackle Wigan’s newest indoor leisure activity.



Numerous members of the Wigan Warriors squad were guests of honour at the opening of the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Robin Park.

Wigan Warrior Jarrod Sammut tries out the Ninja adventure park

Based on the hit ITV game show, the huge course allows Wiganers to pit their wits and strength against fearsome obstacles such as the warped wall.

Anyone a bit daunted by that can also check out the second course, which is a little more forgiving.

There is also a massive inflatable air park, physical challenges such as beat the gladiator and facilities for young children and budding ninjas with disabilities or additional needs.

Warriors captain Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai, who is also a stakeholder in the new venture, led the rugby contingent in trying out the course.

Monty the ninjester

A creative Wigan youngster who won a competition to design a new piece equipment also got a VIP day at the venue with his family.

His test of fitness, a series of poles which spin around like tops and participants have to jump between, will now go into production.

A number of series winners of the TV show, including Monty the Ninjester in his trademark medieval outfit, also helped open the course.

The ninja park is the brainchild of Wigan businessman Adrian Griffin, who previously worked in estate agency and property.

He said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day and couldn’t have gone any better. We had to turf people out at the end.

“The rugby players were a bit hesitant at first because they had a game on the Friday, but within 10 minutes we couldn’t stop them. Seeing someone on the equipment brings out your inner child.

“We were very close to the wire with timing, so to see it all done was amazing.”

To find out more visit https://adventure.ninjawarrior.co.uk/wigan