Wigan wedding venue crowned best in the UK ... again!

A Wigan wedding venue has been declared the best place to get married in the whole of the UK - for the second year running.



Ashfield House, in Standish, retained its crown as the best wedding venue (town and city) in the UK at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards 2018.

The family business also won the North West regional award for best event team, going on to be highly commended and runners-up in a glittering national final held in London’s Cafe de Paris.

Co-owner and wedding coordinator Katie Street collected the awards on behalf of Ashfield House.

She said: “I’m really pleased because it’s nice to have some recognition for the team of how well we do.

“I think we do a great job, we do the best we can, but because we don’t see what other places do it’s hard to tell. It’s nice to know that our best is really good.

“I’m really proud of the team.”

She said it was a “huge shock” to win the title last year and it had “a positive effect” on Ashfield House.

Couples who had tied the knot at Ashfield House in the last year were eligible to vote in the awards, giving scores in categories such as quality of service, flexibility and options, value for money and expertise of staff.

A judging panel of the wedding industry’s leading experts and influencers awarded the final marks.

The team at Ashfield House delivers a personal service for all couples, with the venue acting as a blank canvas for those looking for their perfect wedding location.

Katie said: “We know how stressful it can be planning a wedding. We always say ‘we’re not normal!’ at Ashfield House because we operate a little differently. We never do boring, we don’t like rules and as an independent business we are able to let couples use the warm and welcoming space how they like.

“There’s four of us who each work as wedding coordinators and take care of every little detail for our couples - often before they’ve even thought of it themselves. Technically we border on a wedding planning service but we’ve always focused on people over profits and are very proud to be responsible for what is often the best day of someone’s whole life.”

Ashfield House closes every January to refresh paintwork, fittings and furnishings.

An open weekend will be held from noon to 4pm on Saturday for Sunday.