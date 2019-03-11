Wigan welcomes Archbishop of York

The Archbishop of York paid a visit to Wigan at the weekend as part of a region-wide Church outreach initiative.

Dr John Sentamu dropped in at St Paul’s in Goose Green, to meet worshippers and field questions from the community.

The visit was part of the 2019 Bishops Mission, which sees the Archbishop of York leading a group of 32 Bishops across the Liverpool diocese (of which Wigan is a part), in a bid to raise awareness of the Church’s activities and strengthen ties between communities across the region.

The weekend of activities is called Tell Serve Give. The Archbishop and Bishops will be supporting events that take place from Southport to Wigan, Liverpool to Warrington, as the Church of England puts on a range of fun activities across the Diocese of Liverpool.

Bishop Mark Tanner (of Berwick), retired Bishop Cyril Ashton and Bishop Beverly Manson (of Warrington) were chosen to represent Dr Sentamu at several Wigan events over this weekend.

Among the many engagements, Bishop Mark attended the Haigh Hall park run before heading on to the Grand Arcade in the town centre with Bishop Cyril and Bishop Beverley, where residents had the opportunity to ask questions and take photographs with them.

Archbishop Sentamu said: “It is wonderful that the churches across the Diocese of Liverpool have committed to Tell, Serve, Give: together we are telling our families, friends, neighbours about the love of God as made known to us in Jesus Christ.

“Churches are engaging in a huge variety of events as they seek to serve others and to show God’s love in their local community.”