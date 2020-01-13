Wigan woman and two children taken to hospital after being hit by car

Two children and a woman were rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Wigan.



Paramedics were called to Warrington Road in Spring View at 8.40am today (Monday, January 13), to reports of a collision between a vehicle and several pedestrians.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a grey Nissan Qashqai, stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The North West Ambulance Service dispatched three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, an advanced paramedic, and an operation commander. They confirmed that a woman in her 20s and two children have all been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Firefighters have also been photographed at the scene of the incident, and the incident is being investigated by police officers

A road closure was put in place while the incident was investigated. The cordon has now been lifted but there are still delays in the area.

The incident happened in Warrington Road close to the corner of Crompton Street

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 01618567225 quoting incident number 589 of 13/01/20.