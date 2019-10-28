Wigan woman blamed for spine injury horror crash

A woman accused of dangerous driving which left another motorist with a spinal injury following a horror smash has appeared in court.

Katie Downing, from Platt Bridge, attended Wigan Magistrates’ Court to answer charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being behind the wheel while having no insurance.

No pleas were entered and the matter will now go to Bolton Crown Court to be considered by a judge.

The court heard police were called to a collision on Warrington Road in Golborne on June 2.

Both vehicles had been badly damaged in what appeared to be a head-on shunt, prosecutor Ann Deakin told the bench.

Ms Deakin said Chloe Brown had to be cut from the wheel of a VW, brought out on a spinal board and taken to hospital at Aintree.

The crash happened on a blind bend on a stretch of road with the national speed limit, the court was told.

Ms Deakin said the driving in the run-up to the crash was “extremely poor”.

Nick Lloyd, defending 36-year-old Downing, said the outlining of the prosecution’s case had no reflection on the evidence that might be entered on her behalf later on in the proceedings.

He did not object to the magistrates deciding the matter should be handled elsewhere.

Downing, of Downing Close, will now appear at Bolton Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on November 20.

She was released on unconditional bail.