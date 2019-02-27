Wigan woman lands job watching TV shows for a year

A Wigan woman has landed what would be many people’s dream job: watching telly for a living.

Mari Burkinshaw will be paid £35,000 to take a year off from work and binge on TV box sets instead.

Mari Burkinshaw

The 29-year-old, who now lives in Woolwich, London, beat more than 1,000 other entries to claim the prize from NOW TV and catch up on all the popular series she has thus far missed.

The print designer won her “Box Set Sabbatical” with a memorable poetic video on Instagram and is now settling down on the sofa for a bumper year of viewing.

Earlier this year former Winstanley College student Mari, who hails from north Wigan and still has family in the area, had been working full time at a fashion brand.

She decided to go freelance in January for better work-life balance – and then spotted the Box Set Sabbatical competition.

She said: “I was working full-time in an office, commuting long hours, juggling family commitments, not to mention maintaining a social life, or even finding time for myself! I realised I wanted to have more flexibility and decided to leave.

“Around the same time – I saw NOW TV was offering a paid sabbatical to spend a year watching box sets – and as a huge TV fan I realised this was the perfect opportunity for me. With so many amazing entries, I genuinely didn’t expect to win, and I’m absolutely delighted to spend the next year catching up on all the shows I’ve missed.”

Describing herself as an “amateur binge watcher,” Mari’s entry featured 21 different Box Sets, which she insists are “just her favourites”, including Sex and the City, Westworld, Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones.

She said: “I decided to enter when there was just three days to go – so I pulled out all the stops to get my entry in on time – even raiding my sister’s jewellery box to dress up in costumes.

“I’ve always been one of those people who stay up far too late catching up on a box set and squeezing in shows.

"Winning this paid sabbatical means I can genuinely take time off, re-balance my priorities, spend time with people I love – and watch some amazing TV, such as The Sopranos and The Wire – and not feel any guilt, something I didn’t imagine would be possible. It’s a dream!”

She impressed the judges, including comedian Joel Dommett, with her entry.

He said: “Mari’s entry was visually interesting, fun and creative and I truly believe she is dedicated to the TV watching cause - what an unbelievably great gig she’s landed!”

Mari will also get a NOW TV Smart Stick plus 12 months of NOW TV passes with access to over 300 box sets.

She lives with her boyfriend, although he travels a lot for work so says that means she usually has control of the TV remote, and she tends to watch box sets.

Asked if there was any danger of her becoming a couch potato with so much sedentary activity, Mari said: “I have a fairly active lifestyle, playing netball every week and enjoy hiking and skiing when possible.

“I am hoping to also take up yoga, so that should keep me fit.”