Wigan woman last seen wearing pyjamas missing: Police appeal

Police are appealing for help from the public to help find a missing woman from Wigan



Barbara Gough, 75, was last seen at around 7am this morning (Tuesday) on Gathurst Road, Shevington near Wigan.

Barbara is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with grey/brown hair which is worn in a bun. She is of slight build.

Barbara was last seen wearing white pyjamas, and is possibly barefoot.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Barbara and want to make sure she is safe and well.

Anyone with information about Barbara’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7122.