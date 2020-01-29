Wigan woman plays special role in moving Holocaust Memorial

The organiser of Holocaust memorial events in the borough played a special role at a moving tribute in London.

Jean Hensey-Reynard secured a ticket to the International Holocaust Memorial Day event after flame artwork by pupils at Bedford High School was chosen to be part of a display of 75 flames at the ceremony.

Jean Hensey-Reynard alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Central Hall in Westminster, London

She was delighted to be asked to act as a candle bearer and found herself standing near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, pictured.

Jean, from Ashton, said: “I was very honoured and very moved to be part of such an important event.

“It was so moving. It’s something that will stay with me forever.”

Holocaust Memorial Day events also took place at The Fire Within HQ in Wigan, and at the Turnpike Centre in Leigh.