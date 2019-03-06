Wigan woman to take on 15,000ft skydive in aid of cancer-fighting mum

The daughter of a Wigan woman who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, is set to launch herself 15,000ft from the sky to raise money for her care team.



Andrea Aspey, from Hindley Green, found out she had breast cancer after discovering a lump in September 2018.

Andrea pictured with her daughter Samantha

Since her diagnosis, the 51-year-old, who had been for a routine mammogram just two years before, has been encouraging women to attend “life-saving” screening appointments.

Andrea’s daughter, 23-year-old Samantha, decided to raise money for her mum’s wig when the family were told she would be undergoing an 18-week course of chemotherapy.

“I said don’t do that,” said Andrea. “Do it for a worthy cause. I have a voucher for my wig.

“I decided that I would really like the money to go towards the women’s health department at the Thomas Linacre Centre.

“They are the first point of contact when you first find a lump and get referred to the breast clinic.

“They aren’t just there for the health care either, it’s for anything else you might have problems with - they are the support that you need - they are just there for you.”

Andrea has credited her daughter’s “brilliant” attitude since she was first diagnosed.

“She just takes everything in her stride,” she said.

“She doesn’t shy away from these things.

“With the skydive, she just seems to keep herself calm.”

Having suffered side effects with the chemotherapy, Andrea said that she is grateful to her daughter for giving her the strength to “get out” and enjoy life when she has well days.

“My husband John and Sam have had me out of the house,” added Andrea. “The other day they pushed me all the way up Blackpool Promenade.

“It was a lovely afternoon out.

“She said ‘come on, we need to get you out’.

“If I can’t walk we just hire the chair, at least I get some fresh air then.”

Samantha was also responsible for helping Andrea complete a 10k, which she had signed up for months before her diagnosis.

The mother-daughter duo, alongside Andrea’s sister Michelle and her friend Gill, did the Southport challenge - with Andrea being pushed the whole way in her wheelchair.

“I had been in hospital the night before,” said Andrea. “They wanted to keep me in overnight and I just pulled a face.

“He said ‘is that a problem’?

“I was cringing, I didn’t want to tell him.

“I said I had a run in the morning but that I was going to be pushed round in a wheelchair.

“It was absolutely brilliant on the day.

“I have done the race before and I love that route. I smiled the whole way round.”

To donate to Sam’s skydive visit https://www.gofundme.com/three-wishes-wigan-sky-dive