Wigan youngsters clean up community park

A group of Wigan schoolchildren have set a shining example for other youngsters after cleaning up a community playing field.

Pupils at St John’s CE Primary School in Abram, Hawkley Hall High and Rose Bridge Academy met for their second annual litter pick on Abram park on Bank Holiday Monday.

The youngsters, who are aged between eight and 13 years old, organised their own clean-up after learning about the environment at school.

Thomas Burke, nine, joined his sisters Charmaine and Sophie, 13 and 12 respectively, and his cousin Caitlyn Pearce, also 13, as well as friends Destiny and Flyn, for the second year running.

“They have been learning about the Green Flag award and Keep Britain Tidy,” said Nicola Burke, Thomas, Charmaine and Sophie’s mum.

“They all met up off their own backs, no one asked them to do it. We are really proud of them.

“All in all they managed to get six bags of litter which they then put into council bins. It’s a real achievement, and so much better than sitting in on social media.”