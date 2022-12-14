News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan youngsters playing on frozen ponds just days after the Solihull tragedy

Alarmed police have issued an urgent safety warning following reports of Wigan borough youngsters playing on frozen lakes and ponds.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 9:04am

The alerts came just days after a tragedy in the West Midlands town of Solihull in which three boys’ lives were lost and another was left fighting for survival after they fell through thin ice.

Since then forces and fire services have been putting out warnings to youngsters to stay away from frozen waterways to avoid further tragedies.While there has been a cold spell recently, it has in many parts of the country not been long enough or deep enough to create thick ice that can support humans’ weight.

Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan man denies helping dispose of car after murder of dad Christopher Hughes
Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers and stood in silence near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake
Most Popular

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Despite the recent tragic incident in Solihull reports are still coming in of children playing on ice covered ponds/lakes.

"It may seem obvious, but please tell your children not to enter ice covered stretches of water.

Hide Ad

"It's not just the risk of drowning if the ice breaks but also the health dangers of being submerged in freezing cold water.”

WiganWest Midlands