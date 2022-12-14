The alerts came just days after a tragedy in the West Midlands town of Solihull in which three boys’ lives were lost and another was left fighting for survival after they fell through thin ice.

Since then forces and fire services have been putting out warnings to youngsters to stay away from frozen waterways to avoid further tragedies.While there has been a cold spell recently, it has in many parts of the country not been long enough or deep enough to create thick ice that can support humans’ weight.

Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers and stood in silence near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Despite the recent tragic incident in Solihull reports are still coming in of children playing on ice covered ponds/lakes.

"It may seem obvious, but please tell your children not to enter ice covered stretches of water.

