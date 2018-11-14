Wigan Youth Zone wins national award

Wigan Youth Zone has picked up a coveted national award following a huge ceremony in London.

The youth zone, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in July, was awarded “youth organisation of the year” at the UK Youth Awards this week in London.

The event was attended by key guests including HRH, The Princess Royal, patron of UK Youth and Nigel Mansell CBE, president of UK Youth.

The award, sponsored by APM, showcased how youth organisations are working to make a difference in young people’s lives across the UK.

Also on the night, manager of the youth zone’s rec area, Jay Wrench won the highly commended award in the youth worker of the year category.

Jay has been a staff member at WYZ since its opening day, initially as a youth worker and now as a manager.

A spokesperson for the youth zone said: "We’re so thrilled to accept the award for Youth Organisation of the Year.

"Our team of staff and volunteers work tirelessly every single day to make a real difference to the young people who attend the Youth Zone, we couldn’t be prouder of our work and this award is a fantastic celebration of the team’s efforts.

“We’d like to also thank our charity’s patrons and supporters, their investment allows young people to access limitless opportunities here at the Youth Zone and enables us to provide this award-winning service!"