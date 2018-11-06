Wiganers go potty for quirky business idea

A Wigan mum and daughter are bringing gardens to life with their popular plant-pot people.



Andrea Draper, 47, and daughter Chelsea Edwards, 24, are taking the borough by storm with their personalised creations - which are being adopted as mascots by local sports teams and businesses.

The new nan pots have just been released

The mum-of-two from Ashton launched Krafty Pots after finding herself signed off from work with anxiety and depression.

Andrea, who was “barely leaving the house” at one point, found solace in arts and crafts: a hobby in which she has always had a keen interest.

“I used to work five nights a week,” said Andrea. “I went through a bit of a bad spell and was off work for a while. I wasn’t going out of the house and ended up getting really down.

“I love doing anything crafty and I had seen something on holiday last year - a little decorated pot in a bar and I just had loads of ideas going through my head. It kind of just went from there.”

Chelsea, who works full time with people with special needs, soon got involved with the venture, painting the faces on the plant pot population.

“They are all individually hand-painted,” said Andrea. “Our Chelsea does the faces and I paint the bodies. We do it between us and then we seal them up so that people can use them indoors or outdoors.

“It is really taking off. People are messaging us more and more. I have now started personalising them, especially the sports ones, with a name and number on the back.”

The plant pot people have become so popular that Pimbo Garden Centre, in Up Holland, has begun stocking and displaying them. “Pimbo have been amazing with us,” added Andrea.

“They have been really supportive. Local sports clubs have been really good as well. Some have had them off me for mascots.

“I really like giving back where I can. Clubs like Ashton Bears, if I get orders through them I will give a percentage back to the club.

“It’s helping the club and helping the kids with sports, and helping us. The whole thing is going really really well.”

As Krafty Pots expands, Andrea and Chelsea are constantly working on new designs for their customers, including bride and groom pots and nan and grandad pots.

The pair even created a Grand Final edition with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves plant people.

“The nan and grandad pots will be coming out soon,” said Andrea. “The bride and groom pots have been popular though so far. I’m hoping to expand the business as much as I can. At the

moment we can only do so much as Chelsea is working full-time so I may look at employing someone in the future if things carry on going so well.

“I really enjoy it, I find it so much more calming to do something I love and although I am busy I am a lot less stressed now.”

