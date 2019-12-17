Wiganers making Christmas kinder to the environment

More than half of Wiganers plan to send fewer Christmas cards this year as they become more environment-conscious.

For many, being a sustainable consumer is front of mind this holiday season.

Endless amounts of wrapping paper, plastic toys and Christmas gadgets are enough to make most shudder in light of this year’s escalation in climate change news. There are many ways you can easily reduce your carbon footprint such as using brown paper instead of wrapping paper, switching off fairy lights when you are not there and where possible, buying second-hand gifts.

Experts in pre-owned luxury jewellery, William May, conducted a survey of 3,000 Brits to find out how many are willing to make significant changes for a more mindful Christmas this year.

The survey found that over half of Wigan residents said they intend on being more sustainable this Christmas.

For example, a significant 57 per cent of respondents said they would reduce the amount of Christmas cards they send this year in order to cut down on waste.

Almost half say they would also gladly give a pre-owned gift instead of buying new, and 44 per cent say they would be happy to receive a pre-owned one. When asked which items are the most acceptable to buy as second-hand gifts, 37 per cent said jewellery, 18 per cent said toys, 18 per cent said games, 14 per cent said home items, nine per cent said art and four per cent said clothes.

The research also found that 37 per cent of Wigan residents say that the current economic climate would make them more likely to give a pre-owned gift, one in 10 even plan on making their own Christmas gifts this year and promisingly, over one third enjoy receiving these over shop-bought products!

Here are some tips from William May for a more sustainable Christmas:

Choosing gifts that last, such as indoor plants, which are also kinder to the environment.

Use eco-friendly wrapping paper. Products such as sticky tape, ribbons and glitter can’t be recycled, so consider using recyclable brown paper;

Buy local - this helps support a local, sustainable economy;

Make your own gifts - another great way to help the environment;

Consider choosing organic, locally sourced ingredients when making your Christmas dinner;

Choosing LED Christmas lights. They are more expensive up front, but they last longer and use far less electricity than traditional lights.