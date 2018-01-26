Wiganers pay their respects on Holocaust Memorial Day

Wiganers paid their respects to the millions of victims of some of history’s most shocking acts at this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day events.



Moving acts of remembrance were staged at the town halls in Wigan and Leigh to remember those murdered by the Nazis and those who lost their lives in more recent genocides.

Other news: Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Ince

Pupils from St John Fisher RC High School put on several thought-provoking short performances and Aukje Clegg OBE told how her parents defied Nazi Germany in the Netherlands during World War Two.

The ceremonies culminated with the Mayor of Wigan lighting a candle and reading out the statement of commitment.

The events were organised by Wigan Rotary with the support of the council.

The theme of this year’s commemorations is the power of words.

Parliamentarians also signed a book of commitment set up by the Holocaust Educational Trust.

Holocaust Memorial Day is tomorrow, the day Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated.