Wiganers reminded to sweep chimney flue as cold weather sets in

As the colder weather sweeps into Wigan, firefighters are urging people to inspect and clean their chimneys.

Last year Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) attended 44 chimney fires across the city-region with 37 of the incidents occurring between October 2018 and March, 2019.

In a recent two-week period the service has attended five chimney fires across the region.

In one instance, firefighters were faced with a fire that was well alight. Crews used specialist equipment and a hose reel to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for aroundtwo hours.

GMFRS’ Head of Prevention, Area Manager Damian O’Rourke, said: “As we head into winter we are urging everyone using a real fire to heat their homes to regularly inspect and clean their chimney flue.

“This is our busiest time of the year for chimney fires and if everyone just takes a few simple steps, they can keep their family safe from fire and help us reduce this kind of incident.

“I would also urge everyone to ensure they have a working smoke alarm to alert them if a fire does ever occur. To help keep you safe at home you can book in a free home visit with us by calling 0800 555 815.”

To minimise the risk of a chimney fire in your home follow the top tips below:

Keep chimneys and flues clean and well maintained

Make sure embers are properly put out before you go to bed

Always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers

How often should you clean your chimney?

Oil - once a year

Gas - once a year

Bituminous coal - twice a year

Wood - up to four times a year

Smokeless coals - at least once a year

Find a chimney sweep near you by calling the Association of Professional Independent Chimney Sweeps Ltd on 0345 604 4327.