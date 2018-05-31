Windfall will help borough athletes

Talented athletes from around the borough have been given a financial boost to help them achieve their dreams.

A record 12 aspiring athletes from disciplines including wrestling, athletics and wheelchair rugby are being supported in the latest round of the Believe Talent Fund.

The money from Wigan Council supports youngsters with their development by helping to cover travel, accommodation, competition, training and equipment costs.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s lead member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The Believe Talent Fund is all about supporting Wigan’s gifted young athletes in becoming the stars of tomorrow. They are each fantastic ambassadors for sport in the Wigan borough and we look forward to watching them develop.”

Among those being supported are wrestlers Bradley Metcalfe, 14, Ella Johnson, 13, and James Smith, 17, who hope to follow in the footsteps of former recipient Charlie Bowling who clinched bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Synchronised swimmer Greta Hampson, 17, who won four gold medals at the national junior championships, will use the contribution to compete in the European and world championships.

The fund will help Tyldesley’s Emmie Rose Eastwood compete in the world championships for water polo later in the year.

Hindley wheelchair rugby talent Danny Dawoud, 25, will use the funding to help maintain his equipment and compete in Germany.

BMX rider Oliver Cope, 14, and cycle speedway prospect John White, 11, will use the money to compete in national competitions, while John will also buy cycling equipment.

Emily Borthwick, 20, and Harry Coppell, 21, will use funding to compete in national and international athletics events.

Para dressage prospect Caitlyn Saddington, 16, and triathlete Charlotte Edwards, 14, will each use the fund to compete at home and abroad.

The Believe Talent Fund, which has supported 60 athletes, is open to 11 to 24 year olds, who receive up to £500 as part of the council’s Deal For Communities.

Find out more about the fund here.