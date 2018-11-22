Winter wonderland as Wigan township hosts community Christmas celebration

Standish will become a winter wonderland as their popular annual Christmas markets take place at the weekend.

The village’s popular festive event completely takes over the centre on Saturday with thousands of people expected to browse the dozens of stalls and enjoy the entertainment.

And organisers are urging people to leave their cars behind and travel by foot, bike or bust toe avoid congestion in the area.

To coincide with the big day Cross Street Arts Studios will open its doors for their bi-annual open event and also put on a major exhibition celebrating a Standish landmark.

And the library will be involved too with a beautiful festive grotto and lots of prizes, traditional games and attractions for families.

The Standish Christmas Market has previously brought in thousands for good causes and organisers are hoping the 2018 edition will be no different.

Standish Voice vice chair Paul Ogden said: “Standish Christmas Market is a fantastic day out for the community.

“The last two events have brought thousands of people to the centre of Standish to celebrate Christmas and our fantastic village and raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

"There are lots of things to do for all ages and we are expecting it to be a very busy day in Standish again."

The centre of the day will be around Cross Street, with stalls all along the road and on the Methodist church car park, while Market Place will be home to the food stalls.

Entertainment will be on the parish hall’s car park with youngsters from Standish primary schools, Wigan Ukulele Club and local bands and singers all showcasing their talents.

There will also be festive karaoke at The Unity Club, a living nativity where children can pet animals in a safe environment and a festive photo booth.

Cross Street Arts, meanwhile, will hope to welcome arts fans through the doors by showcasing their studios where talented painters, sculptors and other artists work.

The gallery will also host The Deconstructed Cross, with art exploring the history and architecture of St Wilfrid’s Church, a grade-I listed place of worship.

The Friends of Standish Library’s contribution will be an enchanting grotto for youngsters to meet Father Christmas, though places will need to be booked.

There will be a lucky dip, Punch and Judy, face painting, hot drinks and ice cream, while the site will be decorated by the library’s Knit and Natter and Daisy Chain Stitchers groups.

Organisers are crossing their fingers the weather will be kind enough to erected a marquee on the lawn for children’s festive activities.

Standish Christmas Market is on Saturday December 1 from 11am until 8pm.