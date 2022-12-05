A Land Rover Freelander, parked on the drive of a house in Legh Street, Golborne, was firebombed at around 6am on Monday December 5, the passenger compartment having been set alight.

The victims told a fire crew from Leigh that the vehicle had its windows put through during a previous recent incident.

A Land Rover Freelander similar to the one attacked on Legh Street, Golborne

Watch manager Steve Waygood said his team was at the scene for around half an hour, adding: “We got there quickly and brought the fire under control. Much longer and the flames would have spread to the house.

"Deliberate ignition is very much suspected and the police have been informed.”

Before leaving, firefighters went to neighbouring homes to carry out safety checks and give advice on keeping vehicles secure.