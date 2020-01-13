Woman and two children taken to hospital after Wigan collision

Emergency services have closed off a Wigan road following a road traffic collision in which a woman and two children were injured.



Paramedics were called to Warrington Road in Spring View at 8.40am today (Monday, January 13), to reports of a collision between a vehicle and several pedestrians.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a grey Nissan Qashqai, stopped at the scene and has been arrested.

The North West Ambulance Service dispatched three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, an advanced paramedic, and an operation commander. They confirmed that a woman in her 20s and two children have all been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Firefighters have also been photographed at the scene of the incident, and the incident is being investigated by police officers

A road closure has been put in place while the incident is investigated. Motorists are advised to divert via Manlet Street, Ince Green Lane, Manchester Road and Liverpool Road in both directions until further notice.

Emergency Services at the scene. Photo: Miriam Iqbal

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 01618567225 quoting incident number 589 of 13/01/20.