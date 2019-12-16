Woman appears in court charged with attempted murder after Wigan stabbing

A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Wigan .



Awa Zongo Bn, 28, of Atherton Road, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this afternoon in relation to the incident on Saturday.

Police were called to Atherton Road, Hindley Green, at around 10.35am.

A 39-year-old woman who was injured during the incident remains in hospital.

The court heard that there had been evidence to suggest Zongo Bn inflicted wounds upon herself during the incident.

Following the incident, Atherton Road was shut in both directions, between the junctions of Leigh Road and Westleigh Lane.

Two medical helicopters, two ambulances, two rapid response cars, and two advanced paramedics were also called out.

The hearing had been delayed as justices tried to find an interpreter but the court managed to find one by around 2pm.

No charge was put to the defendant and no plea entered.

Zongo Bn spoke to confirm her name, address and date of birth.

The case was committed to Bolton Crown Court where Zongo Bn will appear on January 13.

No bail application was made and she was remanded in custody until the next court hearing.