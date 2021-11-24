Woman arrested for Wigan school lockdown gun threat hoax is released

But the suspect has now been released, having been told that no further action will be taken against her and so the investigation is continuing.

Armed response officers descended on the Lowton Road premises on Monday November 22 after a threat was made against the school and the person who made it claimed they had a firearm.

Students and staff were confined indoors and told to sit on the floor while police searched both the buildings and surrounding area.

There was a heavy police presence at Golborne High School

Eventually it was decided that it was safe enough to let all the pupils out who were greeted by anxious parents and taken home for the rest of the day.

A statement released later in the day by Greater Manchester Police said that it was now believed that the message had been a hoax, that no gun had been found in the area and there was no threat to the wider public.

But the inquiry continued and on Tuesday November 23, officers went to an address in the Levenshulme area of Manchester and arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Today (Wednesday November 24, officers said that she has since been released with no further action to be taken against her.

Parents' anxiously wait for their children to be allowed home

Despite the reassurances about the lack of threats to the public, there is no doubting that the whole incident caused a great deal of upset and disruption.

One parent who did not wish to be identified, told wigantoday: “This was an extremely frightening situation.

“I am sure the hoaxer thought it was a big laugh but my daughter and a lot of other pupils failed to see the funny side.

“You see about gun attacks in American schools and colleges and think that things like that can’t happen here, but when you learn your children are being locked down in their classrooms and there are armed police swarming all over the place, it doesn’t look so unlikely anymore.

“We were just glad to get her safely home.

"The whole thing had her really shaken up.

"And I think a lot more of her peers than are letting on feel the same.”

Another said: “It was very scary and upsetting.

“But it was also the last thing pupils needed after all these months of disruption to their lessons and exam preparation thanks to Covid and the restrictions.”

The school has been asked for a statement but has so far not responded.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the threat should contact them on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.