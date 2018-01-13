Woman dies in road crash near railway station

A woman has died in a road crash near a railway station in Wigan, police have confirmed.



An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a blue Ford Fiesta collided with a wall in Gathurst Lane, close to Gathurst railway station.

Shortly before 2.20am police, paramedics and firefighters were alerted to the incident and a 26-year-old woman was takenj to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Another man in the car, in his 30s, is in a serious but not life-threatening condition, according to police.

Sgt Jon McColl, from GMP's serious collision investigation unit, said: “My thoughts are with the woman’s family. This is a tragic incident and I can’t imagine what they are going through.

“Our specialist officers are with the woman’s family and will be supporting them through this extremely difficult time.

“We are now investigating the circumstances which lead to the collision, so we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have seen the blue Ford Fiesta in the area before, to contact police.

“We would especially be grateful for anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to call police on 0161 856 4741 alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11