Woman dies in Wigan van crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a horror crash in which a Wigan woman has lost her life.

The pedestrian, who was in her 60s, was at the junction of Frog Lane and Dorning Street when she was in collision with a white Ford Transit van at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital but, despite medics, best efforts, she lost her battle for life the following day.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident and officers are appealing for witnesses and including other motorists who might have dashcam footage.

The van drive stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

PC Phillip Collingwood, of GMP’s Serious Collison Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this sad time and we have specialist officers supporting them whilst we investigate the circumstances of the collision.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything or have dash cam footage of the collision, please contact us as a matter of urgency. ”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2020 of 25/11/19.

Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.