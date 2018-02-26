Woman found dead in a Wigan field

A woman has been found dead on a field in Wigan.



Police were called to the location off Montrose Avenue in Kitt Green at around 7.40am on Sunday, February 25.

They recovered the body of a female.

Greater Manchester Police has said that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.40am on Sunday 25 February 2018 police were called to reports that the body of a woman had been found in a field on Montrose Avenue, Worsley Hall.

“It is not thought that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and a file will be passed to the coroner.”

Samaritans are available to help and listen at any time on 116 123.