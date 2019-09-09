Woman in hospital with serious injuries following early morning crash in Wigan

A man has been arrested and a young woman is in hospital with "serious leg injuries" following a crash on a busy Wigan road.

The incident happened at around 5.20am on Sunday morning on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton.

Paramedics attended and took two people to hospital

Three people were injured when a red Vauxhall Corsa crashed into four parked cars.

Paramedics were called to the scene and a woman in her mid 20s was taken to Salford Royal's major trauma centre with a broken pelvis.

One man was taken to Wigan Infirmary with a head injury and another man received minor injuries.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence and driving whilst disqualified.

The car was badly damaged

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.