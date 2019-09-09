Woman in hospital with serious injuries following early morning crash in Wigan

A man has been arrested and a young woman is in hospital with "serious leg injuries" following a crash on a busy Wigan road.

The incident happened at around 5.20am on Sunday morning on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton.

Paramedics attended and took two people to hospital

Paramedics attended and took two people to hospital

Three people were injured when a red Vauxhall Corsa crashed into four parked cars.

Paramedics were called to the scene and a woman in her mid 20s was taken to Salford Royal's major trauma centre with a broken pelvis.

One man was taken to Wigan Infirmary with a head injury and another man received minor injuries.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence and driving whilst disqualified.

The car was badly damaged

The car was badly damaged

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.