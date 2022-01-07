Woman injured in a crash on a busy Wigan road

The woman has been taken to hospital

Emergency services responded to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Preston Road, Standish at around 2.30pm on January 7.

The woman who is in her 50s has been taken to hospital and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Inquiries are on going and no arrests have been made."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage should contact police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.