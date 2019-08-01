Woman injured in forklift accident on a Wigan's industrial estate

The air ambulance was scrambled when a woman was involved in a forklift truck accident at a flooring company on a Wigan industrial estate

The 34-year-old suffered a lower arm injury at Profile Patterns on Monday afternoon.

The North West Air Ambulance was called out to the site on Makerfield Way, Ince, and landed on ground belonging to the nearby Kirkless recycling centre.

The doctor from the helicopter treated her at the scene then stayed with her as she was transported by road ambulance to Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Her condition since is not known.