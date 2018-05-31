Woman rescued after going into stream in Wigan to help a duck

Firefighters came to the aid of a woman who became trapped in a stream in Wigan after going in to rescue a duck.



She had gone into the water off Gardinar Close, Standish, on Wednesday evening to help the duck but could not get out due to the steep bank.

The woman, who was around 30 years old, had been in the stream for 90 minutes when a friend called for help at 11.30pm.

Five fire engines attended and firefighters placed a ladder on the bank to help her out.

Gareth Gray, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "She was a bit cold and a bit wet, but she was checked over by the ambulance service and she was okay."

He urged people to stay away from open water due to the dangers it can pose.