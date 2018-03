Emergency services were called when two cars crashed on a bend in Wigan.

The Range Rover and Vauxhall Astra collided at 4.15pm on Saturday on Riley Lane in Haigh.

There were four people in one of the cars and two in the other.

Firefighters from Wigan fire station helped paramedics to get a woman out of the Vauxhall Astra.

Everyone was checked at the scene by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution, but no-one was seriously injured.